INDIANAPOLIS – Patchy drizzle and areas of fog as we head into Saturday!

Saturday at a glance

The sun ain’t gonna come out tomorrow😫🎶 …bet your bottom dollar that (it won’t be here) toMorRRrOoOowwWww. 😫🎶😫🎵😫 #INwx https://t.co/Hvw04ei7cw pic.twitter.com/5Vec0bFVYC — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) December 8, 2022

Drizzle to light rain remains

Mild temperatures with moisture continue across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend. Cloudy, overcast skies will accompany the drizzle at times. Patchy fog will start the day Saturday.

Light rain moved through Friday

About a tenth of an inch of rainfall came through for portions of the state. Only light showers to patchy drizzle will remain Saturday.

The drought is improving slightly

Areas of the state under moderate drought conditions are becoming less widespread. We ended November with much of the state in a drought, and now to start of December, we are still a half in below normal on rainfall. Showers Friday will help with that!