Foggy and slick start; another wintry mix ahead

A wintry mix overnight has left us slick for the morning commute. We also have fairly dense fog limiting visibility down to a mile, so be cautious and don’t try to rush.

We already had a report out of Boone County where a car slid off the road trying to go around a corner.

Light, spotty rain will continue through the day. Definitely a January-like forecast for Central Indiana. Highs will be just a degree or two above the average.

Light snow is expected on Wednesday. We’ll see that mostly in the afternoon and mainly in Indianapolis and south. Snow totals will mainly stay low with up to an inch in our southern counties and just a coating north of the city.

Quiet but colder for Thursday and Friday then another wintry mix system arrives for the weekend.