INDIANAPOLIS – As the flurries fly, temperatures continue to drop!

Saturday at a glance

Flurries will fly

With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light pockets of snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!

Closing the gap on December rainfall deficit

Moderate drought conditions are still in place for much of the state. A drought is a fluid situation that changes gradually over time.

We don’t abruptly pull out of a drought just because we are closing the gap on December deficits. But new data will be complied Tuesday + new drought report out next Thursday–and I’m excited to see what improvement Indiana will make due Wednesday’s heavy rain event.