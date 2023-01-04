INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change.

Thursday at a glance

Flurries Thursday

Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.

Mixed precipitation for the weekend

Late Friday night, rain showers will enter to the south. Areas of mixed precipitation will be present early Saturday morning. In sections where it gets cool enough, light snow showers may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast