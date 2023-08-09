Heavy rain moved into the western part of the state after 3pm and spread into east central Indiana by 5pm. The rain came in torrents and several counties saw flash flooding and most counties saw significant amounts of standing water. It will take several hours for runoff to occur, so the Flood Watch continues until 4am.

The heaviest rain fell north of I-70 where up to 4 inches of rain soaked the state by 9pm. By 10pm the heaviest of the rain was over, although scattered showers will linger through 3am. After that areas of dense fog will form and the combination of standing water and dense fog, will be around for the morning rush hour.

The Flood Watch continues for central Indiana until 4am.

Heavy rain soaked the state this evening.

Rain will taper off and fog will develop overnight.

After a cloudy start, skies will clear Thursday.

We’ll see a warm up, with higher humidity, by Saturday.