INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s explain what a flash freeze is and how it will affect Indiana during this winter storm.

Flash freeze conditions

In meteorology, a flash freeze can occur when a rapid drop in air temperatures from above freezing (32 degrees) to well below freezing in a short matter of hours. This occurs behind a powerful cold front, and we see a quicker onset of freezing cold air that takes place, than a gradual freezing that more commonly occurs.

This is particularly hazardous for the upcoming winter storm because we will likely see rain showers ahead of the snow. That rain water can rapidly freeze on the roadways, causing slippery road conditions. The gusty winds may “help” minimize the readily sitting water to freeze. But with wind gusts as strong as we are expecting (50+ mph), flash freezing would be powerful enough to win out and ice surfaces quicker.