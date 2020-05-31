First week of June

Below average temperature and humidity all around Indiana on Sunday. And one more day like this until the warm humid air returns.

A little bit warmer by Monday afternoon, but still nice. Dry through the day and then just a slight chance for a passing shower Monday evening.

Most of the showers go through northern Indiana late Monday. The rest of the state should stay dry.

Indiana is kind of in between the cooler air now moving east and the heat building up to our west on Monday.

By Wednesday, the warm, humid air is spreading east including Indiana. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average the rest of the week.

One more day of May-like weather and then it’s almost like we skip June and jump right into July weather. Best chance for showers and storms will be late Wednesday into Thursday.