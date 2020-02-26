First snow, and now colder temperatures will linger through the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up to four inches of snow fell across central Indiana on Wednesday. The snow on the ground will now help keep temperatures cold. Lows will tumble into the teens overnight and highs will stay below freezing during the day Thursday. This will be a long stretch of sub-freezing weather with temperatures not rising above 32 degree until Friday afternoon.

Our weather will moderate over the weekend with highs near 40 on Saturday. March will come in like a lamb on Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.

The heaviest snow accumulated north of I-70 on Wednesday.



Ten counties are under travel advisories overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.



Highs will stay below freezing Thursday.