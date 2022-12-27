INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It was another cold morning across central Indiana with breezy and chilly conditions continuing into the afternoon. We keep temperatures below freezing for one more night before climbing back into the 40s and 50s! This warm-up does come with rain chances to wrap up the year.

Cold, cloudy Tuesday night

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Any areas that did get above freezing, expect roads to refreeze and keep an eye on your pipes too.

Warmer and sunny Wednesday

Wednesday temperatures will climb to the middle 40s thanks to winds out of the south at 20-30 mph. You can also expect sunshine throughout the afternoon! Expect a lot of snow melting as well. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s with increasing clouds ahead of some isolated rain chances on Thursday.

Next rain chances in Indy

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon and stick around into Saturday. Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance in the afternoon. Overnight Thursday and into Friday look wet. Friday and Saturday also look wet. 1″+ is not completely out of the question by the time we head into Sunday. The exact totals still need to be nailed down a little bit better heading into the weekend.

New Year’s Eve and Day forecast

We are ending 2022 and starting 2023 with those rain chances and temperatures well above average in the 50s! By early next week, I would not be surprised if we touched 60!