Finally, some rain for central Indiana and more on the way; With cooler temperatures

After two weeks without measurable rainfall a cold brought a few showers to central Indiana on Monday. Most areas received less than a tenth of an inch so we are still on target for the driest September on record. Behind the front this will be a much cooler week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

This is going to be a very active week of weather. A second cold front will move across the state and bring a chance for rain late Thursday. This will also reinforce the cool rain in place and scattered light frost will be possible Saturday morning. A third cold front will move across the state Sunday and bring another chance for rain. As with Monday’s rain event, not much rain is expected with the next two systems.

Our long, dry spell ended Monday.

This has still been a very, dry month.

Our two-month rainfall deficit is approaching four inches below average.

We have 11 counties under burn bans.

Not much rain is likely this week.