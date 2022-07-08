After a hot, dry start to July, heavy rain soaked central Indiana Friday. We received a half-inch to an inch of rain with heavier rain across the western part of the state where more than two inches fell. The much-need rain was associated with a cold front that moved across the state Friday night.

Behind the cold front this weekend we’ll have sunny skies with low humidity and winds will be gusty on Saturday. We’ll stay mild Sunday, but the heat and humidity will return next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. Also on Tuesday we’ll have another chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Much-needed rain fell across central Indians for most of the day Friday.

This summer is off to a hot, dry start.

This will be a dry weekend.

After a mild weekend, the heat and humidity come back next week.