Finally! Some measurable snowfall in Indianapolis

Indianapolis saw its first measurable snowfall of meteorological winter Saturday, January 15th. It took us a while to get here. Normally by this time of year, the metro area would have seen 10.8″ of snowfall since December 1st (meteorological winter).

We’ve had plenty of moisture to work with. The problem has really been the warmer temperatures, causing snow to melt before it gets to the surface, and fall as rain instead. The precipitation we’ve seen so far in January has totaled just over an inch for rain so far. Indianapolis has recorded 1.02″ as of this week.

Our temperatures in December were well above normal, contributing to the lack of snow. We came off a record-breaking 11 days reaching temperatures of at least 60 degrees to start meteorological winter.

That warmer temperature trend is slowing down now that we are half way through the month of January. Today was a great example of that. High temperatures reached 33 degrees in Indianapolis, which is 3 degrees cooler than today’s normal high of 36. That allowed early morning precipitation to fall as snow showers rather than rain. This contributed to our first measurable snowfall of 0.3″ at the airport in Indianapolis.

Temperatures remain seasonal in the 30s to finish the weekend. We get even cooler to finish out the week with highs dropping into the mid 20s.