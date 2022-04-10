INDIANAPOLIS — Has spring finally arrived? It appears so according to our forecast. We’ve seen a few days so far this April get cold enough to turn out snow showers, but our weather pattern is taking on some big changes in the days to come.

A beautiful Sunday

Sunshine, drying weather, and temperatures in the 60s certainly helped it feel like spring time around here. We may have started the day off with a freeze warning, but we quickly rebounded for a nice day!

What’s up next?

Good changed are coming our way in the weather department. The closed off low pressure system is opening up, and will allow for ridging and more southerly flow to enter the state. This means warmer weather for us at home in Indiana!

Warming to the 70s this week!

Our high temperatures quickly surpass seasonal norms in the low 60s and head straight to the 70s this week. Good news for all of you spring lovers out there! Bust out the shorts. We’re ready. It’s time.