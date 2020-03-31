Finally, an extended stretch of dry weather for central Indiana

March will will end with 19 days of above average temperatures and 12 days cooler than the norm. We had 4.66″ of precipitation, a full inch above average. So far this year Indianapolis has only had two, five days stretches of dry weather, once in February and once in early March.

The forecast is calling for another five-day dry spell this week. After a few morning clouds we’ll see sunny skies and highs in the 50s Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday and Friday under sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. As of now it does not look like this will be a heavy rainfall event and severe storms are not expected. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and about ten degrees cooler on Sunday.

This has been a wet year so far.

We have only had two extended dry periods this year.

Expect cool mornings for the next two days.

Highs will be near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon.