INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. As we continue the rest of this week, humidity levels drop and temperatures remain in the 80s.

Spotty showers Tuesday

For the rest of the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with a few showers around. Not everyone will see rain, but there is a chance. Those showers will be light and scattered in nature. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60s.

Lower humidity, drier air moves in

If you are looking for some relief from the muggy air, you are in luck! Drier, more comfortable air moves in for Wednesday and sticks around into Thursday as well! Friday will still be on the more comfortable side but humidity will begin to build back in ahead of our next rain chances.

Warm for the rest of the week

Temperature-wise for the rest of the week will remain in the middle 80s. Our average highs for this time of year are typically in the lower 80s. The rest of this week looks above average. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances into the weekend

A stronger colder front will bring shower and storm chances into the weekend. Behind that front will also be cooler-than-average temperatures.