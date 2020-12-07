Few flurries possible this morning; warming up through the workweek

We are kicking off the workweek with chilly temperatures around central Indiana. A heavy coat will be needed out the door this Monday morning as low dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A light northerly wind will also create wind chills in the mid-20s at times during the morning commute.

A few flurries will also be possible early in the day under a mostly cloudy sky. By the afternoon, more of the cloud cover is going to break as highs peak into the mid to upper 30s.

Cloud cover will decrease overnight and skies will become partly cloudy. The light winds and chilly temperatures in the mid-20s will likely form frost on car windshields early Tuesday morning.

Even though it will be a bitter start to Tuesday, temperatures will climb a couple degrees higher compared to today. Highs will reach near 40, which is near Indy’s average high of 41°.

The quiet weather pattern will continue through the workweek and there will be several days with sunshine. Temperatures will even rise back into the 50s as winds shift out of the south midweek.

The warmest day of the week will fall on Friday before another storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will arrive late Friday night and into Saturday. Once a cold front passes, temperatures will sharply drop. Next Sunday is going to be much colder with a high of 34°.