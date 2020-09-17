Fall-like feel arrives in central Indiana; cooler temperatures on the way

Fall officially begins on Tuesday but it will sure feel like fall beginning today! Temperatures are mainly in the 50s this morning so you’ll want a jacket. This afternoon won’t be as warm as it was in the 80s for Wednesday. We’ll only get into the mid-70s today. We’ll actually be a little below the average high, so prepare yourself for that.

Central Indiana only has about a 10% chance for any rain on Thursday. We will see some more clouds but only isolated rain will actually be able to fall to the surface and accumulations will be under a tenth of an inch.

Friday will be even cooler with the morning in the 40s and afternoon highs of only 68. The 60s aren’t bad in the grand scheme of things, but it will come as a shock to the system to many. Definitely going to be a great weekend to go apple or pumpkin picking. Temperatures will return to more normal numbers by the actual start of fall on Tuesday.