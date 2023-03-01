INDIANAPOLIS – February wrapped up warm with little snowfall. Here’s a look back at the month and a look ahead to March.

February 2023 weather recap

February wrapped up with an average temperature of 40.2°, 7.6° above normal, making February the 5th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up 2.55″ of rainfall. That’s 0.12″ above normal for the month!

In terms of snowfall, Indy picked up a trace of snowfall. This has only happened five other times in recorded history!

March normals

To start off the month of March, our normal high is 46° and our normal low is 28°. By the time we wrap up the month, our normal high is 58° and our normal low is 38°. Typically, Indy picks up 3.69″ of rainfall and 3.2″ of snowfall. We also gain one hour and 18 minutes of daylight!

Long range forecast

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting slightly below-average temperatures across Indiana. The CPC is also forecasting well above-average rainfall for parts of the state. After a wet month, the rainfall isn’t necessarily needed but welcomed.