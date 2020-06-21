Fathers Day Weather

Summer is only a few hours old and our fans and air conditioners are getting a workout. Heading Degree Days are a way of measuring heat that helps relate to energy consumption. You may have consumed about 14% more electricity so far this warm season compared to normal.

Saturday was the second day in a row the temperature hit 90 or above at the Indy Airport. Last year we did not hit 90 until June 29. Then it was 94 on June 30, 2019. However, this year we should get a break since we will have more clouds and showers around for a few days.

By the afternoon hours on Fathers Day, we will likely see showers and thunderstorms developing once again. Not enough rain to quench the thirst of the lawns and gardens in Indiana, but it’s a start.

Sunday may start dry but expect scattered showers anytime after about Noon. And because of the clouds and showers it will not be as hot, but still steamy.

After the next 3 days of warm humid weather with scattered showers and storm, the weather pattern settles down and cools off slightly starting Wednesday. by next weekend, it’s very warm again.