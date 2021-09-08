Fantastic weather to close the work week

It’s going to be a fantastic day! If you don’t have plans to spend time outdoors, I recommend you make some. Temperatures will be very comfortable, humidity is dropping and clouds are on the decrease.

A cold front that brought showers and storms last night, has moved south of the state. Those storms did produce severe weather in northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. As expected, those storms continued to weaken as they moved southeast through the Hoosier State and no damage was reported here.

Wednesday evening will be a great one to spend outdoors. Temperatures will be comfortable and we remain dry.

Enjoy these mild conditions while we have them. Average high temperatures are falling very quickly this time of year. By the end of the month, we’ll lose another 8° off our average high temperature. Between now and Thanksgiving we lose more than 30° off our average high!

We warmup into the weekend! Temperatures for our Colts home opener will be hot, near 90°.