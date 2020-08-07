Fantastic summer weekend ahead

We’ve spent the whole first week of August below average but we are heading back up to the humid 80s beginning this weekend. Comfortably cool this morning with many of us dropping to the 50s again. We’ll warm quickly and be back to the 70s by lunchtime and briefly hit the low 80s in the afternoon. We’ve only hit 80 one other time so far this month but our average high this time of the year is in the mid 80s. High pressure is in control so bright and sunny start to finish today and for Saturday. The UV Index is very high so apply and regularly reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

We’ll still be very comfortable on Saturday so talk about a perfect pool day. On Sunday, our wind will shift to the south and that’ll allow more humid air to slide in. We’ll have peak heat indices in the low 90s that day. We can’t rule out an isolated shower on Sunday but most of us will stay dry the entire weekend.

Next week will be rather different than this comfortable last week. Temperatures will be more ‘normal’ in the 80s with dew points back up into the 70s. Additionally, daily rain chances will stick so get in lots of outdoor time this weekend.