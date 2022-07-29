A great stretch of weather is getting underway. We’re going to close out this work week with dry conditions, sunshine and lowered humidity. These conditions are just in time for a lot of events going on this weekend. To name a few, the Indiana State Fair opens today (Friday), Symphony on the Prairie, Colts Camp and Brickyard will events you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy, and the weather will cooperate.

A cold front passed Thursday night. Behind it, a drier and cooler air mass is streaming into the state. Humidity is lowering and temperatures Friday morning fell as low as the upper 50s in some areas north of Indianapolis. Moisture is being swept out of the region and our humidity levels are falling. Friday afternoon will feel refreshing! Temperatures will rise to the low 80s with abundant sunshine.

Sunny skies lead to a high UV Index and on a day like today, sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin. Don’t forget that sunblock!

A few more clouds will arrive this evening, but we stay dry. Temperatures through the overnight hours will fall to the upper 50s. Indianapolis hasn’t seen a temperature as low as 59° since June 29.

We keep the fantastic weather through the weekend. Sunday evening we will start to see more clouds developing with the slight chance for a few widely scattered showers late on Sunday. Better chances for rain will be around Monday with rain and storms that will be scattered in nature. We turn up the heat next week with a ridge building over the region. That will send temperatures back to the 90s by late in the week.