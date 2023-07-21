Another day with highs in the upper 80s and storms is behind us. Now that a cold front has passed on through, it brings cooler Canadian air which will be in our skies at least for the next few days. However, this won’t last as the warmest temperatures likely of 2023 are in our not-so-distant future.

Mostly clear skies are expected early in the day with more clouds building back into the state for the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80s throughout Central Indiana. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s so the humidity will not pack as much of a punch compared to the previous days.

Starting tonight, take advantage of Mother Nature’s ‘Free A/C’ and open those windows! Decreasing clouds overnight with mild lows near 60° are likely. Several outlying counties may even drop into the upper 50s by early Saturday morning. This is a perfect opportunity to give your A/C units a well-deserved break. You can do the same Saturday and Sunday evenings before the humidity and hotter temperatures return.

Saturday calls for highs in the low-to-mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels remaining. Sunday calls for the same in the temperature department but our next weathermaker will bring scattered showers Sunday afternoon throughout Central Indiana.

More scattered rain chances are in store Monday afternoon as we begin to heat up again. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s before we make a run for 90° starting Tuesday. As a heat dome expands north and east toward the Midwest, many spots will be seeing the hottest temperatures of 2023 so far. Indy has yet to surpass 90° for a high temperature this year and that is likely to change by the middle of next week.