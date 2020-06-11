Fantastic stretch of weather set for central Indiana

Noticeably cooler outside this morning. That humid air mass was swept out of the area Wednesday and now it has been replaced with seasonal and drier air. We will be very comfortable this afternoon as we slowly climb back to 80. Before that, though, expect the morning to be some 20+ degrees colder than yesterday morning.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today! We’ll have a light breeze and warm temperatures. Get outside when you can! Windows can be open for fresh air in the morning and evening. Good opportunity to eat outdoors for dinner.

That storms system that brought us some nasty weather yesterday is now sweeping east and allowing high pressure to settle back in. That’s setting us up for a nice stretch of weather. Honestly, this forecast is as good as it gets. You will have to water your plants by hand, though. Mornings will be chilly. Evenings will be cool enough for bonfires!