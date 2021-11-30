Fantastic for Tuesday; timing rain chances

It’s going to be a great day! Temperatures Tuesday morning weren’t quite as cold as they were Monday morning. We only dropped to the low 30s as opposed to the low 20s. However, that’s still chilly. A winter coat is recommended as you’re heading out today. Don’t forget the sunglasses too! We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 40s and lower 50s, making this a great day to get outside and do some outdoor activities.

We stay mostly clear through the evening as temperatures still remain in the 40s through the early evening hours.

Our next rain maker is to our northwest and moving our way. Clouds will increase overnight and we could see a few isolated showers as early as the Wednesday morning commute. Rain will reach its peak coverage by late tomorrow morning before clearing out into the afternoon. Note that rainfall tomorrow will be light and widely scattered in nature. Not everyone will get wet.

Looking ahead to Thursday, we keep the warming trend going. Sunshine returns to close out the work week and highs on Thursday afternoon with be near 60°. If you’re waiting until then to hang up Christmas lights, just know it will be a breezy day as well, but still a very nice one to be outside.