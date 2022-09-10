INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!

Sunday at a glance

Sunday rain chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday. Rain starts early in the day around sunrise. Thunderstorms may be isolated in coverage, but will persist well into the afternoon hours.

Big drop in temperatures coming our way

A cold front will drop our temperatures down into the mid 70s at the start of the week. Highs may even drop into the upper 60s as we head into Monday. Then a return of seasonal air is back by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast