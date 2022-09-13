INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures this morning dropped into the upper 50s, feeling a lot like fall! Monday’s high was only 67°! We have one more day with a fall feel before the summer heat returns!

Tuesday morning low temperatures

This morning we dropped into the upper 50s across the board! Our normal lows are in the upper 50s, so we are right where we should be for this time of year.

Cool, refreshing Wednesday

An area of low pressure will continue to slide east throughout the day. There will be times of mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a passing shower or two possible in our northern counties. Winds will remain out of the north at 5-10 mph, giving us a cool breeze. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday, topping off in the lower 70s.

Clouds will clear out tonight allowing for temperatures to drop into the middle 50s once again.

Warming trend, summer makes a return

The fall feel comes to an end as temperatures in the 80s and 90s move back in. We will be in a dry and warm stretch going forward, into at least the beginning of next week. We will slowly climb into the middle 80s by Thursday and close to the 90s if not in the 90s by this weekend. You can expect plenty of sunshine over the next several days, and no rain chances are expected. Our average highs are typically in the upper 70s, so we will be well above average most days.

Look ahead to next week

Next week, all signs are pointing to well above average temperatures again with little rain chances. Specific details will come as time gets closer to next week but expect warm and dry conditions to continue into late next week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast