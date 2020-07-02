Extended heat wave; little rain in forecast

Hot and humid for the entirety of the next week. We are looking at potentially the longest string of 90s that we’ve had since a similar stretch in 2012. Take it easy! This is a lot of heat for our bodies to be up against. It’ll be important to stay hydrated and to have access to air conditioning during this extended heat wave. In fact, you only need three consecutive 90 degree days to actually be a heat wave and we’ll easily double those credentials. We’ll have the 70s until about 10am when we climb right back up to the 80s. We’ll briefly hit 90 this afternoon and with the humidity and sunshine it’ll feel like every one of those degrees.

The UV index is considered ‘very high’ again today so not only do you need to use sunscreen but also reapply every couple of hours. Take lots of breaks in the shade if you must be outside.

We have an isolated storm chance on Saturday but most of the day will end up being dry and hot. The next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Tuesday so you’ll have to do all your yard watering by hand for awhile now. Stay safe!