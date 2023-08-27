Now that the drier air has ushered in across Central Indiana, the weather on Sunday was pretty hard to beat. Dew points are 6-12° below where they sat 24 hours ago and it made the high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° feel even better.

Tonight, we’ll dip our low temperatures down into the 50s across our region and the same can be said for most of our nights through the middle of the week. With that in mind, you can give your A/C units a deserved break as your electric bills will thank you after a busy last week when A/C was needed.

Throughout the week, thanks to dominant high pressure and a dip in the jet stream that moved the hot dome out west, temperatures will be slightly below normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s around here. Dew points will remain low in the 50s and lower 60s keeping the comfortable feel outside. High pressure will also keep Central Indiana quite sunny and rain-free. With that in mind, have the sunscreen handy if you will be outside especially in the afternoon hours.

Then by Friday, signals for a gradual pattern change start to emerge in the forecast. Winds will start to shift from the south or southwest and that will gradually usher in warmer, more humid air as the hot dome expands once again. Forecast highs return to the upper 80s Friday and right around 90° for Labor Day weekend Saturday/Sunday. This may be the beginning of the next wave of heat across the Midwest that will be in place for the first week of September.

Upper-level pattern This Week Warmer Upper-level ridge returns by Labor Day Weekend

The latest 8-14 day outlook for the Climate Prediction Center bullseyes the first week of September with very much above normal temperatures favored that week. By that time, daily normal highs will be 80-82°. ENJOY this comfortable week ahead and keep an eye on the forecast as we get toward Labor Day.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (Climate Prediction Center)