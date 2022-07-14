Another cold front will move across the state Friday and will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset. Rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch of rain. After a few morning showers, we’ll stay warm and dry Saturday afternoon before a daily chance for rain moves in. A stronger area of low pressure will bring scattered thunderstorms Sunday. Our weather will stay unsettled with a chance for through Monday. As of this writing, long range computer models are forecasting up to an inch of rain by Tuesday morning. The rain will keep temperatures in the 80s Sunday and Monday.

So far this summer we’ve had 12 days with high temperatures in the 90s. A warmer surge of air will move for Tuesday and Wednesday and push us above 90° again. Late next we’ll have another chance for rain by Thursday.

Our dry start to summer continues.

Moderate drought has now spread south of I-70.

Scattered storms are likely late Friday night,

Rain will end early Saturday morning.

July has been warm month so far.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend.