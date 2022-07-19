We’ve had 13. 90° highs in the past 36 days and more are on the way. The longest heatwave of the season has started and we’ll see a streak of at least five days with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°, before the heat subsides.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front we’ll see a slight chance for an isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly over northern and eastern Indiana. The front won’t bring much rain but it will bring in slightly less humid air for Thursday and Friday. In spite of the cold front, high temperatures will stay near or above 90° this week.

We’ll stay sunny, hot and humid through the weekend with dry weather through Saturday and a chance for scattered storms Sunday and Monday. The heat ramps up this weekend with the hottest air of the season settling in.

We have rainfall deficit approaching 5″ for the summer so far. The extreme dryness has pushed more than 30% of the corn and soybean crops into the fair category. Our current soil moisture surplus stands a 5% and we could use more rain.

Be sure to plan how to stay cool this week.

Expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100° all week.

Be sure to double-check the back seat for kids and pets this week.

Extremely dry weather has caused drought to spread across the state.

Only 5% of the corn and soybean crops are in excellent condition.