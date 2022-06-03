A storm system that may develop into the first Tropical Storm of season has formed about 350 miles southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida and is moving toward the Sunshine State. The storm is packing 40 mph winds and is expected to gain strength. Over the next 36 hours, 4 to 8″ of rain is likely across southern Florida with isolated 10″ amounts.

For central Indiana high pressure will bring sunny skies and temperatures near 80° this weekend. After a dry weekend we’ll have a daily chance for rain early next week and up to an inch of rain is likely Monday through Wednesday.



Heavy rain is soaking Florida and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect overnight.

A strong storm system will keep the heavy rain falling across Florida through Saturday,





June is off to a warm start and the humidity will be in the comfort zone through Monday.

Highs will be near 80° Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon.

Expect a daily chance for rain early next week.