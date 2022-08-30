A slow-moving storm system has brought rain to Indianapolis for the last three days. The city set a single-day rainfall record Monday with 1.99″ of rain and that makes Monday the wettest day of the year so far Monday was also the wettest day since September 22, 2021. That breaks the old record of 1.38″ from 1985. Rain continued into Tuesday with another half-inch and the heavy rain had reduced our rainfall deficit for the summer to 3.15″ below average.

The cold front will move across the state overnight and Wednesday will be cooler and less humid. For the rest of the week we’ll enjoy sunny skies and low humidity, combined with high temperatures in the 80s. A gradual warm up will come this weekend with highs near 90° by Sunday. We’ll also stay dry through the weekend with our next best chance for rain coming on Labor Day next Monday.

August has been a wet month and Monday was a record-setting, wettest day of the year for Indianapolis.

This week’s rain has wipe out most of our seasonal rainfall deficit.

A gradual warm up is coming this week.