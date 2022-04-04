This will be an active week of weather for central Indiana. Two weather systems will move across the state and gives a daily chance for rain. Scattered showers will develop overnight night mainly south of I-70. Rain will spread north across the state Tuesday morning. Rain will continue through the afternoon and taper off in the evening. That is great news as the Indians will open the season as Victory Field versus the Omaha Storm Chasers. How about that for a mascot?

Thunderstorms will develop by Wednesday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds. The heavy rain will continue through lunchtime and taper off in the afternoon. High temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 60 degrees.

Cooler air will keep highs near 50° Thursday afternoon and we’ll have a slight chance for rain. A stronger surge of cold air will move in Friday and with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s, we’ll go from rain to a rain/snow mix.

The weekend will open with snow showers and lows near freezing. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday. Better weather arrives Sunday. With sunny skies, expect highs in the low 60s.

April is forecast to be a wet month.

