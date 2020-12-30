Expect rain, freezing rain and snow over the next 48 hours

We’ll have a chance for snow showers this evening. Slick roads are likely overnight as temperatures will cool below freezing.

2020 will end with rain and snow. As a storm system moved up from our southwest, a warm surge of air agave us highs in the 50s with rain for most of the day Wednesday.

Behind the cold front, expect a cloudy, colder New Year’s Eve.

We’ll start 2021 with highs again in the 50s. Plan for gusty winds and up to an inch of rain on New Year’s Day. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with a chance for snow on Sunday.

Freezing rain will develop south of I-70 Friday morning.

Freezing rain will change to rain by midday south of I-70.

Rain will continue Friday afternoon.

We’ll have gusty winds and warmer temperatures Friday.