May was mild month with temperatures running 2.7° above average. Indianapolis had 17 days above average and 14 days below average. There was measurable precipitation on 15 days. We finished the month with 3.77″ of rain, almost an inch below average. While May was mild, dry month the meteorological spring was wet with more than 12 and a half inches of rain. While season was wet, we only had 1″ of snow.

After a sunny start to the week, a storm system over the Great Plains will move in and bring rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday and rain will continue through Thursday evening. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

Sunny skies and low humidity will return Friday and the first weekend of June will be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s.

