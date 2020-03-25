Expect rain, thunderstorms across central Indiana through weekend

After a mild and dry Wednesday, central Indiana’s weather will be rather unsettled for the next four days. Two storm systems will move across the state and bring rain and thunderstorms.

The first low pressure system will move in and bring rain late Thursday. Strong storms with gusty winds will be possible Friday. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

A second low will affect the state and bring more rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week, and flash floods will be a concern through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday before cooler air arrives Sunday.

This has been a wet month so far.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain for the next four days.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year.

Up to 2″ of rain is likely through the weekend.