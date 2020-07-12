Expect more scattered storms across central Indiana tonight and Sunday

A cold front brought scattered strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday. A number of trees fell on power lines and thousands lost power. Expect more scattered strong storms overnight.

We’ll also have a chance for showers Sunday morning and a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Another heat wave is likely next week with highs forecast to be in the 90s Thursday through Sunday. Humidity will rise into the uncomfortable range by mid-week and we’ll have a daily chance for isolated afternoon storms Wednesday through the weekend.

Storms caused damage across the state Saturday.

Rainfall amounts varied across the state.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70

We’ll have a daily chance for rain late next week.