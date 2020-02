Central Indiana saw up to a half-inch of rain on Monday and this will continue to be a very active week of weather. We’ll have clouds, rain and snow and some large temperature swings over the next seven days.

Rain will continue through Tuesday and change to snow Tuesday night. Light snow accumulation will be likely north of I-70 on Wednesday. We’ll have a cold, dry Thursday before a second chance for snow this week arrives Thursday night through Friday.

February has been a wet month so far.

We are way below average on snow for the season.

More rain is likely Tuesday.

Rain will change to snow Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday.

Light snow will accumulate north of I-70 through Wednesday evening.