The average temperature for March 8th is 49 degrees. So far this month temperatures have been almost six degrees above average. Daylight continue grow by two and half minutes per day and average temperatures will continue to rise.

After a cool start to the work week a warm up is on the way. We’ll enjoy sunny skies and highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we get another reminder of how volatile March weather can be. A system bringing rain and snow is currently set to track over the state. Accumulating snow is possible by Friday night. However, this is still three days out and this time of year, we can see drastic changes in guidance to these types of systems. In addition to snow showers, we turn sharply colder heading into the weekend. Saturday temperatures will only rise to the mid 20s, 50 degrees colder than the record 77-degree warmth we had last Saturday.

Speaking of this weekend, Daylight Saving time starts Sunday. Clocks will be to set ahead by one hour so we’ll have more daylight into the evening. We are also counting down to the official start to Spring. The new season beings in less than two weeks.

March has been a mild month so far.

We are quickly closing on on 12 hours of daylight.

After a mid-week warm temperatures will cool down later this week.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.

Spring begins in 12 days.