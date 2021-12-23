Expect gusty winds and rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

December had been a mild, wet month across central Indiana and this trend will continue for the holiday weekend. Light rain will develop Friday with winds gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year with Christmas Eve highs in the 50s.

Wet weekends have been very common this year and this is shaping up to be another wet one. Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning through mid-afternoon as a warm front pushes north of the state. We will have gusty winds from the southwest up to 25 miles per hour with highs in the low 60s.

After a few morning showers the rain will end early Sunday. Expect highs near 50 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Central Indiana has had more sunshine this month than in a typical December.

This has been a mild month.

This has been a wet month.

Wet weekends have been very common this year.

Light rain will develop on Christmas Eve.

Expect a wet, windy Christmas Day.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely this weekend