Expect cooler temperatures for the next 48 hours

Central Indiana will see a brief cool down for the next 48 hours. Highs will be in the 20s Thursday with few flurries possible in the morning. After single-digit lows, we’ll see highs in the 30s on Friday. Warmer air will settle in this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. Expect a dry Saturday with a chance for rain late Sunday.

So far this been a mild winter. Since Dec. 1, we have recorded above-average high temperatures for 50 of the 76 days. Our warm weather had led to our seasonal snowfall measuring eight inches below average. We’ve been so warm this winter that out total precipitation is almost four inches above normal.

