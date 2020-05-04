Expect cooler temperatures, several chances for rain this week

Get ready for a cool, wet week of weather. The average high this time of year is 69 degrees and we will stay below average all week long. The coolest air will settle in late in the week and by this weekend we’ll see lows near freezing.

On the average May is our wettest month of the year. So far this month is off to a fast start. We’ve already had more than a half-inch of rain and more is on the way. Showers will develop overnight and linger through Tuesday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely and severe storms are not expected. We’ll see another chance for rain Thursday night through Friday and Sunday night through Monday.

So far we’ve had a half-inch of rain this month.

Showers will develop after Midnight.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and gusty winds will be with through Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a cooler day on Tuesday.