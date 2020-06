Central Indiana saw a few strong storms as a cold front moved across the state Wednesday Ahead of the front we had a warm humid day. Cooler, drier air is moving behind the front, and highs will be in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend. After a dry Thursday and Friday we’ll have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday.

So far this has been a warm month.

We have had an inch of rain to start June.

Temperatures will cooler for the next four days.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday.