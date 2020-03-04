Expect a windy, mild Thursday before colder air and flurries move in later this week

We’ll have warmer temperatures and gusty winds on Thursday. We’ll have another chance for light rain late Thursday night and as temperatures fall, rain will change to flurries on Friday.
So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry. Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday so we’ll all need to set our clocks ahead on hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in weather radios and in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.