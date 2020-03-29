Expect a windy evening and a dry, cooler start to work week

After a day of heavy rain and severe storms on Saturday, sunshine returned on Sunday. The powerful storm system that dumped heavy rain also brought 45 to 50 mph wind gusts on Sunday.

Colder air has moved in behind the front, and the work week will begin cool and dry. Highs will be in the 50s with sunny skies on Monday.

Another weak system will move across the state Tuesday and bring a chance for showers mainly south of Indianapolis.

We’ll stay cool and dry through Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees.

Our next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday.

Friday will be a soggy day with the rain ending early Saturday. Most of next weekend will be dry.

A Wind Advisory continues for central Indiana this evening.

Gusty winds knocked out power in many areas Sunday.

Temperatures fell Sunday afternoon.

Expect a dry Monday.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday afternoon.