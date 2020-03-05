Expect a windy, colder Friday across central Indiana with flurries

The calendar may say March but Winter is still here. A blast of colder air will move in overnight and light rain will change to flurries after Midnight. We’ll have a cold Friday with flurries and gusty northwest winds along with temperatures in the 30s.

So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry. Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday so we’ll all need to set our clocks ahead on hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in weather radios and in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Light rain will change to flurries overnight.

Flurries are likely through Friday morning.

We’ll have gusty northwest winds on Friday.

Skies will clear late Friday.

High temps will be in the 30s Friday.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

March is known for extreme temperatures.

