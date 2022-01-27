Expect a windy, cold Friday with flurries: A warm up starts this weekend

Thursday got off to frigid start and the chill will linger. Expect a windy night with flurries and temperatures in the 20s, so not as cold as the past two nights. Another cold front will move across the state Friday and bring clouds and a few snow showers. The high temperature for the day will come shortly after midnight. Temperatures will fall from the 20s in the morning into the teens by afternoon. Friday night skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the single-digits by Saturday morning.

Sunshine returns Saturday and it will be last bitter cold day for a while. A warming trend begins Sunday with highs in the 30s. We’ll warm into the 40s Monday and into the 50s by Tuesday. This will be the first dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not had a dry weekend since late November.

