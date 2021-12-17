Expect a wet, windy start to the weekend for central Indiana

This has been a wet week rain for each of the past three days and the wet weather will continue overnight. An area of low pressure, now over southwest Missouri, will move this way and spread more rain across the state late Friday through Saturday. Up to an inch of rain will be likely as the low drags another cold front across the state. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour as the front passes Saturday and temperatures will fall during the day. Behind the cold front we’ll find it cooler through Sunday with highs in the 30s and lows below freezing.

The good news is that after a wet weekend, next week will be a quiet week. We’ll have a streak of sunny days with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.

