Expect a wet start to the weekend and several wet days next week

Completely dry weekends have been rare this year as we’ve had twice as many weekends with rain or snow. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. As of now, it does not look like this will be a heavy rainfall event, and severe storms are not expected. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and about ten degrees cooler on Sunday.

We’ll see another chance for rain late Monday through early Tuesday and high temperatures will rise into the 70s early next week. Wet weather will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

Sunday will be a dry day.

